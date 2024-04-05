fbpx
This week’s top tech news: Koodo, Virgin swap deals for bad plans, Rogers sunsetting 3G next year

Also, McDonald's Canada dropped a weird new menu

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 5, 202412:03 PM EDT 0 comments

It was a busy and zany week, so the latest edition of Antenna reflects that. There’s lots of carrier news this week, with some providers rolling out new, worse plans. Meanwhile, we’ve got a round-up of the best April Fools’ Day tech jokes this year.

 

Happy April! We hope everyone had a great long weekend. Welcome back to another edition of Antenna, packed with this week's best tech news. Here's what you need to know this week:

- Canadian carriers reduced their wireless rates to reasonable levels (April Fools! Plans actually got more expensive 🤪).

- Rogers plans to sunset its 3G network starting next year.

- McDonald's Canada dropped a weird new menu.
 
 
Public Mobile continues to face thousands of angry customers over axing of legacy points program
A community post announcing the change four weeks ago had nearly 3,800 comments spanning 125 pages at the time of publication. A majority of them come from consumers upset with the Telus-owned provider’s plan to change its rewards system.

Read more
 
 
Rogers will start to sunset its 3G network in March 2025: report
The change will impact all regions and customers on Rogers’ Fido and Chatr brands.
Read more
 
eSIMs are your ticket to affordable data while abroad
If you’re travelling out of the country and concerned about cellular connectivity or don’t want to pay high roaming fees, an eSIM is an affordable way to stay connected. Read more
 
 
Samsung’s Music Frame speaker misses the mark
While the Frame TV has taken off, this ‘lifestyle’ speaker doesn’t fix the same problems.
 
 
 
New month, new plans
 
 
Koodo kills $34/50GB plan and replaces it with several worse options
Koodo offers more plans than before, but somehow none of them are worth your time.
Read more
 
Virgin Plus axes $34/50GB plan, rolls out new, pricier plans
New plans like the $55/60GB and $40/10GB options cost more and offer the same or worse service.
Read more
 
 
 
 
Happy April
The best April Fools’ jokes this year
 
 
 
Comments