Save up to 21% on Xbox controllers at Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has several Xbox controllers up to 21 percent off, including a few special edition colourways.

The sale has the special edition ‘Remix‘ controller, which comprises a mix of “post-consumer recycled resins” and a regrind of previously moulded coloured parts.

Check out some of the deals below:

Xbox Special Edition Wireless Gaming Controller – Remix – and Rechargeable battery pack: $84.99 (regularly $99.99)

Xbox Special Edition Wireless Gaming Controller – Gold Shadow: $64.96 (regularly $79.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition: $64.96 (regularly $79.99)

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Velocity Green: $58.98 (regularly $74.99)

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Astral Purple: $59.96 (regularly $74.99)

Image credit: Xbox