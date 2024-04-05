Roku patent suggests it wants to show ads even when you’re using third-party streaming devices

Roku is no stranger to serving up ads to customers via its Roku app and The Roku Channel; however, a new patent filing found by LowPass (via Engadget), suggests that the company is looking for ways to show its TV customers ads, even when they’re not using the Roku streaming platform.

Even if you’re connected to an external streaming service, like Apple TV or Chromecast, or have your TV hooked up to your PlayStation or Xbox, and you take a break from streaming or gaming, Roku would be able to use that free time to squeeze in ads.

The patent describes a few methods for the TV to detect when the user takes a break, including pause signals from the remote control, detection of the on-screen pause icon, looking at consecutive video frames to see if the image remains unchanged, confirming a pause, and audio signals via the HDMI connection.

Essentially, Roku wants these ads to be as unobtrusive as possible, but those two words don’t go well together. Its patent filing indicates that the ads served would be related to the user’s interest and tailored to the connected third-party device.

It’s worth noting that this is just a patent, and it doesn’t mean Roku will go ahead with the plan. And while the company will be able to generate extra revenue through the novel ads, the customer backlash that will come with it wouldn’t likely be worth it.

You can check out the patent here.

Image credit: Roku

Source: LowPass Via: Engadget