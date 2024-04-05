fbpx
News

Bell will soon start deleting Fibe TV content after only 60 days

Under the old rules, users were allowed to save TV shows and movies for 365 days

Nida Zafar
Apr 5, 20241:13 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell will start deleting TV shows and movies its Fibe users saved on their PVRs after 60 days starting next month.

According to The Canadian Press, the service provider has begun to notify its Cloud PVR customers of the change.

Prior to this change, Bell allowed users to save content for a full year before deleting it started to delete it.

The service provider will send users a reminder 15 days before their recordings expire.

A spokesperson told the publication the move would make “minimal impact,” given users customers watch “nearly all” the saved recordings within 60 days.

The new rules will apply on May 1st. Bell rolled out its Cloud PVR feature under a July 2022 update.

Source: The Canadian Press

Related Articles

Deals

Save up to 21% on Xbox controllers at Amazon

News

This week’s top tech news: Koodo, Virgin swap deals for bad plans, Rogers sunsetting 3G next year

News

Roku patent suggests it wants to show ads even when you’re using third-party streaming devices

News

Rogers, Bell, deploy measures to deal with possible network issues from solar eclipse viewings

Comments