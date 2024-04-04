Telus’ new plans include $100/150GB Canada-U.S.-Mexico option

Telus has switched up its plan offerings.

The provider is now offering an $80/month 100GB plan on its 5G+ network. It includes unlimited nationwide talk and text, as well as unlimited international messaging. The plan is only available for new activations or renewals.

Telus is also offering a 150GB 5G+ Canada-U.S. plan for $95/month. The plan comes with unlimited data, talk, and text in Canada and the U.S., as well as unlimited international messaging.

The service provider’s Canada-U.S.-Mexico offering costs $100/month. It comes with 150GB of 5G+ data, with unlimited use in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. The plan also includes unlimited international messaging.

Telus’ 5G+ network offers speeds up to 2Gbps, with unlimited data at reduced speeds of up to 512Kbps afterwards.

The service provider hasn’t changed its plans in a while. But compared to what it was offering earlier this year, the new options look slightly more promising.

Telus also made changes to Koodo’s offerings, replacing its $34/50GB plan with some sucky options.

More information on Telus’ plans is available on the provider’s website.