Rogers says it ‘increased choice and competition’ on one-year anniversary of Shaw merger

It’s been one year since Rogers took over Shaw in a $26-billion acquisition.

To mark the occasion, the carrier published information on its website outlining the changes it has made over the past 12 months. The company says it expanded its 5G network to more than 150 communities and upgraded Shaw Mobile customers to the network.

Rogers says the merger led to more choice and competition.

“We increased competition and choice by introducing bundled internet and mobile phone plans in the West,” writes the company “In the past year alone, wireless prices in Canada have come down 26 percent while other goods and services have gone up with inflation. ”

Rogers has also partaken in several other actions in relation to the Shaw merger that it did not mention in the release.

It hiked the prices of internet and TV services for some Shaw customers by $4/month. The company also let go of multiple employees under a restructuring once it completed the acquisition.

Also of interest is the mention of reducing wireless prices by 26 percent over the last year.

This isn’t the first time Rogers has touted the statistic. When the company’s CEO, Tony Staffieri, appeared before the House of Commons industry committee last month, he brought up a similar figure. The CEOs of Bell and Telus, who were at the committee meeting, also brought up this figure.

Source: Rogers