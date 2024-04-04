iRobot reveals new entry-level Roomba Combo Essential 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop

Described as an upgrade to iRobot’s popular Roomba 600 series, the robot vacuum maker has revealed a new, more cost-effective 2-in-1 robot and mop combo device, the Roomba Combo Essential.

The Roomba Combo Essential features several upgrades over the Roomba 600, including a four-stage cleaning system with 2-in-1 cleaning, iRobot OS features like automation and mapping, and overall better cleaning.

Overall, the Combo Essential is capable of cleaning floors with 20x more suction power, allowing for 25 percent better hard floor dirt pickup compared to the Roomba 600 series. It also offers more cleaning time thanks to its upgraded 120-minute battery life.

The Combo Essential joins the high-end Combo j9+ ($1,799.99) with auto-fill, the Combo j7+ ($1,299) and the mid-range Combo j5+ ($999).

The iRobot Combo Essential is set to be available on April 7th for $370. There’s also a version of the entry-level robot vacuum, the Roomba Vac Essential, that’s available as a vacuum-only package.

