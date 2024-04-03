Toronto, Ottawa, and Montréal had the worst Uber riders in 2023

Major cities in Canada once again top Uber’s list as being home to the worst riders.

According to recently released data summarizing 2023’s rider ratings, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montréal make up the bottom three.

There are several reasons why Uber drivers in these cities give riders low ratings. This includes leaving trash behind for drivers to pick up, not wearing seatbelts, and making drivers wait for them after arrival.

Riders can always refer to Uber’s community guidelines if they forget how to treat other people and their vehicles.

Opposite to the larger cities, smaller municipalities are home to the best Uber riders. This year, Red Deer, Alberta, topped the list, marking the third year the city placed in the top three.

Windsor, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Kingston round out the top five best cities.

For the first time, Uber is also sharing data on the cities with the most improved rider ratings. This category ranks Windsor in first place, followed by Kitchener-Waterloo and Lethbridge.

There are a variety of reasons for customers to care about their scores, with one being Uber’s ability to ban accounts with “significantly below average” ratings. Another, more positive, reason is the discounted rides that come with being a good passenger.

Uber is awarding Canada’s top 10 percent of riders with a 20 percent discount on their next trip. Information on how riders can access their ratings is available here. The offer expires in two weeks.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Uber