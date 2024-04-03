Some Steam Deck OLED owners are reporting cracked screens

The Limited Edition Steam Deck OLED seemingly isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

For $859, the 1TB premium edition of Valve’s PC handheld costs $40 more than the highest-end standard OLED model and adds decorate touches like a transparent shell and coloured vents. However, it also reportedly brings some build issues.

Over the past several days, a bunch of Limited Edition Steam Deck OLED owners have taken to the Steam Deck subreddit to report cracks in the handheld PC’s screen. Many of these people note that the cracks appear near the screws on the back of the device.

Apparently, it’s those screws that seem to be the cause of the damage, with some people saying that loosening them slightly will reduce the stress on the plastic. However, Valve has yet to publicly address these issues, so it remains to be seen if there’s a larger problem at play here.

For now, at least, it appears that this is only a problem with Limited Edition Steam Deck OLED models. Still, it’s not a great look for Valve, especially considering this is the most expensive version of the Steam Deck.

Via: Kotaku