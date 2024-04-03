OnePlus showcases AI Eraser, similar to Google’s Magic Eraser

OnePlus has revealed a new artificial intelligence feature inspired by Google that lets users edit photos using AI.

The Oppo-owned company announced it will soon roll out a new generative AI feature, ‘ AI Eraser,’ to several handsets. This feature lets users edit and erase certain elements in a photo and works similarly to Google’s Magic Eraser.

It allows users to manually select and remove certain objects from images in the Photo Gallery. The tool then blends the removed objects into a replacement background, making them look seamless to the environment.

While OnePlus playing catch-up in this aspect, the OnePlus 12 offers a feature called ‘AI Call Summarizer’ that’s capable of summarizing phone calls for user reference. Additionally, users can find times, places, action items and more from the conversation.

Via: Android Central