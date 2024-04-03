A new Matrix movie is in the works and The Martian’s Drew Goddard is directing it

Warner Bros. is running it back with a brand new installment of the iconic sci-fi saga Matrix.

As shared by Deadline, Drew Goddard, the American screenwriter, director, and producer behind movies like The Cabin in the Woods and The Martian, has been appointed to write and direct the next Matrix movie. The original co-creator, Lana Wachowski, will remain as the movie’s executive producer.

It is currently unclear if core cast members like Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, and Jada Pinkett Smith will be back for the next installment.

“Drew came to Warner Bros with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” said Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros Motion Pictures President of Production, in a statement given to Deadline. “The entire team at Warner Bros Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”

The studio has remained tight-lipped, and no information about the plot, title, or release timeline has been shared.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: Deadline