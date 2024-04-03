fbpx
Harvey’s is offering $1.65 burgers through mobile app

In celebration of 65 years of the Canadian burger chain

Bradly Shankar
Apr 3, 20243:47 PM EDT 0 comments
If you’ve been craving a burger lately, this might be just the deal for you.

Between April 1st and 7th, you can get a Harvey’s Original or Veggie Burger for $1.65 through the Canadian fast food chain’s mobile app. For context, the Original and Veggie Burger normally cost around $6.19 each (pricing varies by region).

To take advantage of the promo, simply go to the ‘Coupons’ tab in the app, tap on the ‘Flame-Grilled $1.65 Burger’ coupon and select ‘Use Coupon.’ You can also use the code ‘HAR65’ at checkout.

The deal is available at “participating restaurants” on pick-up and internal delivery orders. You can download the Harvey’s app on iOS and Android.

The promotion comes in celebration of the 65th anniversary of Harvey’s; the burger joint’s first location opened on April 1st, 1959 in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

Image credit: Harvey’s

Via: RedFlagDeals

