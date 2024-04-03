fbpx
Four Torontonians charged with stealing $7,000 Charizard card

Karandeep Oberoi
Apr 3, 20247:00 PM EDT 1 comment

Three teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been charged with robbery/theft with violence or threats of violence, alongside possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

What did they steal, you may ask? A rare “1999 Charizard – Holo Shadowless” Pokémon card worth roughly $7,000.

The four accused met with a seller from Vaughan in a parking lot, according to CBC News. Upon being shown the card, one of the accused snatched it and ran back to an awaiting vehicle. When the victim tried to approach the accused, one of the suspects brandished a knife before taking off.

The victim was able to note the number plate while the suspects were fleeing, and thanks to some good old-fashioned police work, the suspects were apprehended in Toronto’s Parliament Street and Richmond Street East area.

The recovered Charizard card was safely returned to its rightful owner.

All of the accused are reportedly from Toronto. The police said that two of them were already before the courts on unrelated charges.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CBC News

