Fido offering $45/60GB Canada-U.S. plan, but only in Quebec

While some flanker brands are busy making their plans worse, Rogers-owned Fido is rolling out a somewhat decent offer, though it’s limited to Quebec.

Spotted by iPhone in Canada, Quebec residents can nab a $45/mo 60GB 4G plan from Fido. The plan also includes unlimited Canada-U.S. calling and U.S. roaming, making it a pretty sweet deal.

Like many Fido plans, this one actually costs $50/mo but gets knocked down to $45 if you sign up for automatic payments.

Perhaps the biggest drawback with this plan is that its LTE data, and Fido caps its LTE speeds at up to 150Mbps. Still, for $45/mo, there’s a lot of value packed into this plan.

If you live in Quebec and are looking for a Canada-U.S. plan, this one is worth taking a look at. You can check it out here.