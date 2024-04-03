fbpx
Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ tech for grocery stores is on its way out

Dash carts with built-in scanners are replacing the tech

Karandeep Oberoi
Apr 3, 20241:50 PM EDT 0 comments
Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ grocery stores, where customers could really just walk out without having to checkout, were first introduced in 2018, and subsequently expanded to Canada in 2023. 

The Seattle, Washington-based e-commerce giant is now shuddering the technology and shifting toward Dash Carts.

Customers would gain entry to the store with their credit or debit card, and items they take from the store shelves would be detected and tracked. Upon leaving, their payment card would automatically be charged.

Cameras and sensors would track what customers had added to their carts. Additionally, as shared by The Information, the task was also outsourced to roughly 1,000 employees in India, who would watch streams of customers shopping and label what they were purchasing.

However, maintaining the system was reportedly proving expensive for Amazon, and long wait times for customers receiving their receipts were not helping.

The new approach the e-commerce giant is adopting is dash carts with built-in scanners that would automatically scan what a customer adds to their cart, eliminating the need for extensive video surveillance.

