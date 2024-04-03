fbpx
Deals

Echo Show 15 ($110 off) and other smart displays are discounted on Amazon

The Echo Show 8, and the Echo Show 5 are also on sale

MobileSyrup
Apr 3, 20243:15 PM EDT 0 comments

Amazon is currently offering a solid deal on the 2021-released 15.6-inch Echo Show 15.

If you’re in the market for a large screen smart display that can double as a smart home hub, the Echo Show 15 is a solid option. The device can be mounted on a wall or placed on a stand, and can also be used to watch movies and shows, make video calls, play music, and display photos and widgets.

You can learn more about the smart display below.

Echo Show 15 | Full HD 15.6-inch smart display with Alexa and Fire TV built in: $219.99 (regularly $329.99)

Echo Show 15: Big screen, bigger ambition

In addition to the Echo Show 15, Amazon has a few other Echo smart displays currently on sale. Check them out below:

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021): $109.99 (regularly $169.99)

All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023): $89.99 (regularly $119.99)

All-new Echo Show 5 Kids (2023): $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Check out all deals on Echo Show displays here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Related Articles

Deals

OnePlus deals are live for all of April

Deals

Motorola has some of its smartphones $300-$400 off right now

Deals

Improve your home security with Amazon’s Ring sale

Deals

Amazon is offering Apple Watch Series 9 at $70 off right now

Comments