Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series downgraded from monthly to quarterly updates

Samsung is relegating older phone models to less frequent updates, as the Galaxy S20 Series is going from monthly updates to quarterly.

The S20 Series phones that now receive quarterly updates include the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, and S20 FE.

In March, Samsung provided a security update for the S20 series phones, the last update until June. The phones stopped receiving OS and feature updates in 2023 after meeting Samsung’s three-year promise.

Samsung promises four years of security updates for phones launched after 2019, while select devices will receive security updates for five years.

Looking at their respective launch dates, the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra all came out in March 2020, while the S20 FE launched in October 2020. This means by October 2025, all of these phones will no longer receive security updates.

The Galaxy S21 series is also slated for four years of updates, meaning it will be next up to lose monthly updates starting in January 2025.

Samsung’s site also mentions the Galaxy Note 20 series is moving from monthly to quarterly updates. This could be an error on Samsung’s part, as the Note 20 launched in August 2020 and should receive monthly updates for another six months. However, it’s possible Samsung changed the update policy.

Samsung has made the One UI 5.0 update, based on Android 13, available to all the S23 series phones.

Source: Samsung Via: Android Authority