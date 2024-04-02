Rogers will start to sunset its 3G network in March 2025: report

Rogers will reportedly start to end support for its 3G network on March 31st, 2025.

iPhone in Canada, citing an internal notice, reports the change will impact all regions and customers on Rogers’ Fido and Chatr brands.

While Canada’s national providers previously offered to support the network until at least 2025, a specific time period wasn’t specified.

Rogers decommissioned its previous GSM/GPRS network on December 31st, 2020. The service provider extended the network’s time, which provided access to 2G/2.5G service, after initially committing to a 2018 end date.

