Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite could be all that, according to new benchmarks

Benchmark scores for Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon X Elite chip have emerged online, lending credence to the company’s boasts about its power.

Spotted by Twitter/X users @techinamul, a Lenovo device sporting the Snapdragon X Elite was benchmarked using Geekbench 6, with the scores showing up in Geekbench’s online database. MobileSyrup was able to track down the Geekbench score as well, which you can find here (at least until it gets removed).

The X Elite earned a 2,427 single-core score and a 14,254 multi-core score. That puts it in line with Apple’s M3 chip, which sees single-core scores in the low- to mid-3,000s and multi-core scores in the 11,000-12,000 range. Notably, Qualcomm previously said the X Elite could outperform the M3 and that seems to be accurate, at least by Geekbench 6 multi-core metrics.

But Apple is hardly Qualcomm’s only competitor in the PC chip space. It also has to contend with Intel and AMD, and that’s where things get interesting. In some comparison scores gathered by Tom’s Hardware, the X Elite beats Intel’s Core i9-13900H, i7-13700HX and AMD’s Ryzen 9 8945HS in multi-core performance by about 18-25 percent. The single-core difference is much narrower, with the X Elite performing 2-6 percent better.

However, those are older chips. Intel’s Core i9-14900HX scored 2,809 and 16,525 in single- and multi-core, putting it ahead of the X Elite. As for Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155H, it falls behind the X Elite, with scores of 2,127 and 11,344.

Of course, it’s worth approaching these X Elite Geekbench scores with a healthy level of skepticism. There’s a lot we don’t know about the chip yet, as well as what device was used for the testing or any of the parameters around the testing. It’s possible that the X Elite won’t perform as well in real-world tests once it actually becomes available to the public. Or, it could perform better — we just don’t know yet. Still, these scores add some legitimacy to what Qualcomm has said about the X Elite and has me excited about what’s coming later this year.

Most notably, Microsoft reportedly plans to use the X Elite in upcoming Surface hardware the company is expected to unveil in May. And there are likely many more laptops from other manufacturers sporting the X Elite on the way, too. Maybe, finally, Windows on ARM will have a good year.

Image credit: Qualcomm

Source: Geekbench Via: @techinamul, Digital Trends