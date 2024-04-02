fbpx
News

Microsoft has an AI-enabled Xbox chatbot in the works

The chatbot may one day handle all support queries for Xbox customers

Karandeep Oberoi
Apr 2, 202410:31 AM EDT 1 comment

Microsoft is reportedly looking to add AI-enabled features to its Xbox platform and services.

The information was first shared by The Verge, which indicates that an AI-powered chatbot will soon be able to respond to Xbox-related support queries.

The chatbot will reportedly take form as an “embodied AI character,” that can animate while responding to queries.

The Verge suggests that the chatbot will be connected to the company’s support documents for Xbox services, be able to help users with support questions, and even process certain refunds in some situations.

Microsoft confirmed the existence of said chatbot — “We are testing an Xbox Support Virtual Agent, an internal prototype of an animated character that can query Xbox Support topics with voice or text,” said Haiyan Zhang, general manager of gaming AI at Xbox, in a statement given to The Verge. “The prototype makes it easier and quicker for players to get help with support topics using natural language, taking information from existing Xbox Support pages.”

The chatbot is reportedly being trained and tested for answering support queries regarding Minecraft Realms’ subscription-based server hosting service, and may one day handle all support queries for Xbox customers.

Read the complete report here.

Source: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Yahoo to buy Artifact, incorporate recommendation tech into Yahoo News

News

Virgin Plus axes $34/50GB plan, rolls out new, pricier plans

News

Google updates its fact checking tools on International Fact-Checking Day

News

More audiobooks are coming to Spotify Premium in Canada

Comments