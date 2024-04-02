McDonald’s Canada rolls out menu of ‘customer hacks’ that sound truly awful

McDonald’s Canada has launched three limited-time sandwiches and a new, very weird McFlurry alongside a remix of its recognizable 1980s menu Jingle by rappers Lil Yachty and Montreal-born Mike Clay. What a time to be alive, right?

Before you scroll down to the comments, yes, it’s a slow news day.

MENU REMIXÉ AVEC MIKE CLAY DISPONIBLE DÈS MAINTENANT pic.twitter.com/vRf0ZP5Lw8 — McDo 🇨🇦 (@McDoCanada) April 2, 2024

The remixed fast food includes a chicken cheeseburger and a Surf ‘N Turf sandwich with a pair of beef patties and an Alaskan Pollock filet. Why does McDonald’s specify that its obviously frozen fish fillet is Alaskan? Your guess is as good as mine. Of course, each burger/sandwich features expected dressings like cheddar cheese, ketup, mustard, onions and pickles.

There’s also the far more interesting-sounding Sweet Chili Junior Chicken that when you break it down, is just a regular junior Chicken with chilli Thai sauce.

On the desert side, McDonald’s Canada is launching a McFlurry that features Apple Pie and caramel.

While I haven’t taste-tested any of these new menu items, they all sound pretty awful, except for the Sweet Chili Junior Chicken. However, Bradley Bennett has purchased the Surf ‘N Turf sandwich. This story will be updated with his impressions in the near future.

Via: The Canadian Press