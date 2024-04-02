iOS 18 camera app image reveals visionOS-like overhaul

Alongside generative AI, it looks like iOS 18 is getting a bit of a visual revamp. MacRumors received an image from an anonymous source that claims to have obtained the render from an iOS engineer.

The image (seen below) showcases the iOS 18 Camera app design, which combines visual elements from visionOS, the Vision Pro’s operating system. It showcases a translucent gray user interface that’s a notable departure from the app’s current look.

MacRumors says this leak corroborates past rumours and indicates the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will sport a translucent navigation bar. Other apps will also get this update, including Safari and more.

Alongside a visionOS-like overhaul, iOS 18 will reportedly include new AI features, possibly leveraging Google’s Gemini.

