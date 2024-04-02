Improve your home security with Amazon’s Ring sale

If you’re looking to upgrade your home security with smart tech, you can’t go wrong with Amazon’s Ring devices.

Ring has wired, wireless and battery options for its doorbells and cameras, and the devices are easy to install and offer Alexa support.

You can check out some Ring Doorbell and Camera deals available at Amazon below:

Doorbells

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus | Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, motion detection & alerts, and Two-Way Talk (2023): $159.99 (regularly $199.99)

Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (Video Doorbell Pro 2) (existing wiring required): $269.99 (regularly $299.99)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (existing wiring required): $59.99 (regularly $84.99)

Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation (2020): $94.99 (regularly $129.99)

Cameras

Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In – HD security camera with two-way talk, Works with Alexa : $94.99 (regularly $129.99)

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) | 1080p HD Video & Colour Night Vision, Two-Way Talk, and Manual Audio & Video Privacy Cover (2023 release): $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, Plug-in | 3D Motion Detection, Two-Way Talk with Audio+, and Dual-Band Wifi (2022): $269.99 (regularly $299.99)

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Battery | Two-Way Talk with Audio+, 3D Motion Detection with Bird’s Eye Zones, and 1080p HDR Video & Colour Night Vision (2023): $189.99 (regularly $234.99)

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, Battery | Two-Way Talk, Colour Night Vision, and Security Siren (2022 release): $174.99 (regularly $224.99)

