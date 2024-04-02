Galaxy AI coming to Samsung 2023 flagships and foldables in Canada

Starting now, Samsung’s Galaxy AI is available on older handsets. Galaxy AI first launched alongside the Galaxy S24 series and until recently, the cloud-based and on-device AI features were only available on the S24 line; however, that changed today.

Canadian Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and Tab S9 users can now download the latest update that includes Galaxy AI features.

These features include ‘Chat Assist,’ ‘Live Translate,’ ‘Note Assist,’ ‘Circle to Search,’ ‘Transcript Assist,’ ‘Generative Edit,’ ‘Instant Slow-mo’ and more.

It’s worth mentioning that Samsung will charge for Galaxy AI at the end of 2025. To learn more about Galaxy AI, check out our review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.