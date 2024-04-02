New Apple patent suggests swim safety features are coming to the Apple Watch

Apple might be working on a new feature that can be considered on par with Fall Detection and Emergency SOS when it comes to user safety.

As described in a new patent, the feature works with the Apple Watch to turn the wearable into a “device used as a digital pool attendant.” Essentially, through several metrics, it aims to decipher if the watch wearer is swimming normally or if they’re drowning. In the case of the latter, the feature would send an alert message “to one or more other devices.”

The patent suggests that the watch would be able to determine if the wearer is swimming or not swimming, based on sensor data. If it detects that the user is not swimming, it will determine through its sensors if the user is showing regular or irregular behaviour. If the user shows irregular behaviour, the Apple Watch automatically sends alert messages to other devices. The feature could also alert the lifeguards at the pool, or ring the pool alarm.

“Examples of use cases include but are not limited to sending an alarm message to nearby devices when a non-swimmer or small child unknowingly enters a deeper area of a swimming pool, sudden fatigue of a swimmer due to specific health issues, heart attack of a swimmer during a swim,” reads the patent.

It’s worth noting that this is just a patent and it’s unclear if the feature would ever make its way to the Apple Watch. However, the feature is a great candidate and could compliment other safety features like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Heart Health detection, and more.

Find the full the patent here.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple Via: 9to5mac