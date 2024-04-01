Samsung is reportedly looking to bring generative AI to Bixby

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series before the official launch. During my experience, I asked the Samsung staff, “What about Bixby?” At the time, they didn’t have any answers for me; however, it now looks like Samsung will finally make its smart assistant smarter.

According to CNBC, Samsung mobile vice president, Woon-joon Choi, told the publication that the company wants to bring generative AI power to Bixby.

“With the emergence of generative AI and LLM (large language model) technology, I believe that we have to redefine the role of the Bixby, so that Bixby could be equipped with generative AI and become more smarter in the future,” Choi told the publication. Choi also told CNBC that Samsung hopes implementing generative AI will help Bixby with its natural conversations.

Since Samsung is looking towards OpenAI’s ChatGPT for inspiration, we expect the updated Bixby to be able to help craft messages, generate images and offer video responses to some search queries.

With Google’s Gemini Nano on the Pixel 8 series, it makes that Samsung is looking to add generative AI to Bixby. Samsung isn’t the only company playing catch up; Apple is also working on its generative AI plans, with the company rumoured to show off its AI capabilities at WWDC this summer.

Source: CNBC, Android Central