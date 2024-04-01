fbpx
News

Samsung may release a Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Ultra’ in South Korea this year

This follows rumours that Samsung might launch a budget foldable this year

Dean Daley
Apr 1, 20241:44 PM EDT 0 comments

Rumours about Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 have been circulating for the past several weeks, but we’re now learning about a possible ‘Ultra’ model foldable.

This goes alongside the rumours of Samsung releasing a more affordable model, which can be considered the ‘budget’ model. 

According to Galaxy Club, the device has the model number ‘SM-F958,’ the ‘8’ at the end of it, which matches the S24 Ultra’s SM-S928 model number, according to the publication. The upcoming regular Z Fold 6 sports a SM-F956 model number, according to the rumour.

However, the leak also indicates that the Fold Ultra might only launch in Samsung’s home country of South Korea. Galaxy Club can’t yet confirm whether the handset is launching in Europe and the U.S. or other markets.

Rumours indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will launch in July, so we’ll soon learn whether these leaks are true or fake. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Ring and potentially an upcoming Galaxy Watch are launching alongside the Z Fold 6 this summer.

Source: Galaxy Club

