Music discovery app Shazam gets big Wear OS update

At one point, Google Wear OS users needed to have their smartphones connected to identify songs using the Shazam app, but that’s no longer necessary.

9to5Google reports that Shazam has added several new features to its Wear OS app, including the ability to recognize songs without your smartphone.

With this new feature, if the user doesn’t have an LTE smartwatch, Shazam can still record what’s playing to identify music offline and perform the match once the watch is connected to Wi-Fi.

Shazam can also now instantly sync across your device in real-time. If users aren’t logged into their Google account, they need to open the Shazam app on their smartphone to use the syncing feature.

Before this update, the app started listening to audio once it was opened, but now users need to tap the Shazam icon to initiate. Users can scroll down to the bottom of the main page to see their last Shazam. When Shazam recognizes a song, the name, the artist’s name, and their background image shows up.

Shazam recently added a feature that allows users to identify music on other apps while using headphones, including YouTube and TikTok. Apple acquired Shazam in 2017.



Shazam version ‘Version 14.18’ for Wear OS is rolling out now in the Google Play store.

Source: 9to5Google Via: Android Authority