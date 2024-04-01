Alleged Motorola Edge 50 Ultra promotional videos surface online

It looks like Motorola could release three new phones in the near future.

A leak from Evan Blass showcases the upcoming line’s flagship device, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The leak also reveals that Motorola isn’t ditching the smartphone’s curved bezels and is going for a more muted look (the camera bump is also pretty small).

The handset is expected to launch in ‘Peach Fuzz,’ ‘Black’ and a version with a brushed finish. The smartphone also features IP68 water and dust protection.

The Edge 50 Ultra is rumoured to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, which was recently announced. Another rumour indicates the device will sport a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 75mm periscope with a 5x optical zoom lens.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra might be called the Edge Plus (2024) in the U.S. and Canada. I was a big fan of the Edge Plus 2023, and I’m looking forward to this new version of the smartphone.

Image credit: @evleaks

Source: @evleaks Via: Android Authority