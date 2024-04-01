Freedom Mobile offering $29 bill credit on some prepaid plans

Freedom Mobile is offering a $29 bill credit on several of its monthly prepaid plans, including Canada-U.S. options.

The provider will apply the credit on the third month of service. It applies to the following plans:

$24/month 4GB 4G plan

$34/month 20GB 4G Canada-U.S. plan

$39/month 50GB 5G Canada-U.S. plan

$45/month 75GB 5G Canada-U.S. plan

$50/month 100GB 5G Canada-U.S. plan

These price points include a $5/month discount that comes with automatic payments. Customers signing up for the 20GB, 50GB, and 75GB options can save an additional $5/month for 24 months if they bring their own devices.

The offer ends on April 2nd.

More information is available on Freedom’s website.