Bluetti launching new weather-resistant AC240 power station

As the warmer spring weather begins to creep in, Bluetti is launching its new AC240 portable power station. Providing weather resistance, the AC240 is built to withstand water, dust, and other worries, users can rest assured that the IP65-rated protection has them covered. Bluetti’s AC240 launches on April 2nd with a super early bird pricing of $1,799.

Bluetti is following up on the success found in its all-weather AC60 solar generator system. The AC240 is the company’s latest power solution, providing increased power when users need it most. Best of all, users’ worries or concerns about bringing a portable battery with them outdoors can be laid to rest. With its weather protection, campers, outdoor enthusiasts, and even emergency responders can use the AC240 regardless of the weather conditions. The unit offers industry-leading Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) support with a near-instantaneous shift to the backup supply in 15ms for those using the unit at home.

Bluetti continues to build its catalogue of premium portable power stations. The AC240 is the “world’s first fully system-wide” outdoor mobile energy storage power supply with an IP65 rating. It’s certified to be dustproof, waterproof, and resistant to sea breeze corrosion. With its 360-degree armoured protection structure, liquids can be spilled while maintaining its full functions. It can even withstand water jets from any angle. To achieve this, the company has designed the AC240 to use patented technology and safeguards, including independent air ducts, sealed electronic compartments, special drainage, vacuum-coated fans, and double-layer protected ports.

As a result of Bluetti’s innovations, the AC240 can provide 2,400W output thanks to its lithium iron phosphate battery. It has a power capacity of 1,536Wh with a Power Lifting mode capable of supporting 3,600W. With its fast charging feature set, the AC240 can be charged up to 80 percent in a mere 45 minutes. A full charge can be achieved in 70 minutes. For those planning extended trips, the AC240 is compatible with solar panels, giving way to a 1,200W solar intake, recharging in two hours.

All of this is to say that the AC240 is likely to pique the interest of Canadians who frequently go on fishing trips or other outdoor activities. The AC240 weighs 72lbs and is comparable in size to a microwave. This makes it a great option to store in a boat. Alternatively, it’s compact enough to throw into the cab of a truck or jeep so you have a power supply during a day offroading. Plus, for those venturing into the wilderness, the AC240 can provide sustainable and reliable power when it’s needed most.

The AC240 offers an array of ports and outlets, that fit your needs. It features two standard AC outlets alongside a car outlet. Users will also find two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a 12V/30A RV port. On top of that, the AC240 includes one NEMA TT-30 port, which is commonly found across RVs and boats. Its power output is enough to provide power to devices such as a 20 cu. Ft. fridge for at least a day.

Other standard appliances and devices like microwaves, air conditioners, heaters, coffee makers, smartphones, and laptops can also be powered and charged. The AC240 also includes an LCD display, providing real-time updates on charge status and remaining battery life. Users can also pair the battery station to the Bluetti app to monitor power supplies from their phone, customize working modes, and control power consumption.

For even more power, two AC240 units can be connected using the Parallel Box P480 for up to 4,800W output. While other “parallel” products can increase and double output, they limit compatibility with supported appliances. Bluetti’s parallel technology doesn’t alter the voltage, enabling users to continue using larger 120V appliances without the need to tamper with settings. On top of that, up to four B210 packs can be connected to the AC240. Supplying 2,150Wh each, the new portable power station’s capacity can reach 10,136Wh. The B210 can also function independently as a water-resistant power bank, featuring three DC outputs and charging options.

The Bluetti AC240 launches on April 2nd for $1,799 for a limited time. The B210 expansion battery is also launching for $1,499. Both will be available for early bird pricing until April 15th. MobileSyrup readers can get an extra $50 off by using code ‘PR240.’

For more information, check out Bluetti’s website.

This story is sponsored by Bluetti.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Bluetti