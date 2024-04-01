The best April Fools’ jokes we’ve found so far

April Fools’ Day sucks, and in most cases, the jokes aren’t funny and just end up confusing people, but there are a few gems out there — mostly very out-there, not believable fake products or events.

Ranging from IGN‘s Virtual Boy Pro to the ultimate Pokemon Sleep tournament and a 97,619 Floppy Disc Edition of Cyberpunk 2077, there are a few funny jokes this year, so we’ve compiled the best we’ve found so far in one place.

Check them out below:

Virtual Boy Pro

First up, we have IGN‘s Virtual Boy Pro, a VR headset-like device that turns the Switch into a display you strap to your head, Samsung Gear VR style.

Pokemon Sleep Tournament

The Pokemon Company is holding a Pokemon Sleep tournament where players compete in an eight-hour and 30-minute contest to see who can sleep the best. Now this is a competition I can get behind.

97,619 Floppy Disc Edition of Cyberpunk 2077

If you miss the good ol’ days when game installation was a true ritual, then you’ll love the limited Floppy Edition of Cyberpunk 2077! 🕹️ Wishlist now at https://t.co/ERqCf8eNj2 and be prepared for a truck delivery of 97,619 🚚⬅️💾 3.5” diskettes! More: https://t.co/qgHVzHjMF4 pic.twitter.com/BCcE2YTg9K — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 1, 2024

The header says it all. Have you ever wanted to play Cyberpunk 2077 on 97,619 floppy discs? Well, you still can’t, but the prospect of the game releasing on this many 3.5-inch floppy discs is funny.

Sega reveals ‘CLC’

Releasing with Big Head Mode and Sonic the Hedge cartridges to enhance your Sonic the Hedgehog™ experience. Each cartridge sold separately. pic.twitter.com/JGOM9gmkEv — SEGA (@SEGA) April 1, 2024

If you’re a 90s gamer like myself, you’ll remember Sega’s “Tower of Power.” Building off that classic meme, Sega’s April Fools’ gag was new “lock-on technology” that allowed players to stack classic Sega cartridges, including a new ‘Big Head Mode’ for Sonic the Hedgehog.

Palworld dating Sim

#Palworld Dating Sim💕

"Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~" Will you remain friends or fall in love?

Or dismantle and eat them…🍴 Pals take off their clothes⁉️ An adult version will also be released🔞#AprilFoolsDay

*Update for Palworld is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/SHZF5QatLw — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) March 31, 2024

In this fake Palworld update, you date your Pals. Yes, you read that correctly. Have you ever wanted to date the Black Marketeer? Maybe you want to date Lovander, the Pal that wants to mate with humans?

Funny social media posts

From a fictional Apple 12-inch Liquid Retina M3 to Elon Musk buying the developer behind GTA V, there are several funny social media posts out there.

Apple Announces MacBook

12-inch Liquid Retina Display. M3. Five dual-tone unibody colours. $899. pic.twitter.com/1lr5ocmBty — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) April 1, 2024

Take-Two announces it plans to sell Rockstar Games to @elonmusk in a new press release. "As part of our new plan to turn X into the 'everything app', acquiring Rockstar Games is a perfect opportunity to tap into the mobile market," said Elon in a new press release. pic.twitter.com/TvDQWdvb2O — Ben (@videotechuk_) April 1, 2024

Image credit: IGN (screenshot)



Source: IGN, @Pokemon_cojp, CyberpunkGame, @Sega, @Palworld_EN