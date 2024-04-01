Apple Podcasts might be pushing subscriptions for top placement

A recent trend suggests that participating in Apple’s Podcasts Subscription program can boost a channel’s chances of landing at the top of the Apple Podcasts feed.

The information was shared by Semafor, which suggests that last week, five of the first seven podcasts that landed on Podcasts’ “browse” section were enrolled in the Apple Podcasts Subscription.

While Apple hasn’t explicitly confirmed this, sources have informed Semafor that, according to Apple, participating in the subscription could boost a podcast’s chances of being promoted in the carousel. “Another podcast exec told Semafor that while Apple Podcasts Subscriptions wasn’t a huge moneymaker for them, it was worth participating for the benefit of the podcast feed placement.”

It’s worth noting, however, that as part of the program, Apple takes a hefty cut of revenue from podcasts — 30 percent in the first year and 15 percent thereafter. While financially, the program might not be lucrative for podcasters, the potential for increased visibility makes it an attractive option.

Read the complete Semafor report about Apple’s podcast placement here.

In other Apple Podcasts-related news, the platform now supports transcripts.

Source: Semafor