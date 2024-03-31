eSIMs are your ticket to affordable data while abroad

If you’re travelling out of the country and concerned about cellular connectivity or don’t want to pay high roaming fees, an eSIM is an affordable way to stay connected without the hassle of purchasing local SIM cards.

eSIMs, or embedded SIMs, are a digital version of traditional SIM cards. Unlike physical SIM cards, these don’t need to be inserted into your smartphone. Instead, eSIMS can be activated electronically.

Airalo is a company that specializes in pre-paid mobile data connectivity, with eSIMS available for over 200 countries. With the company’s eSIMS, you can select prepaid data plans for your destination of choice, install them directly from the Airalo app, and enjoy seamless connectivity.

So, for example, if you’re visiting Cabo or Cancun for a vacation, all you’d need to do is visit the list of countries on Airalo’s website, choose Mexico, and choose an eSIM plan.

This prevents the need to pay high roaming bills or the hassle of purchasing local SIM cards wherever you go. Additionally, this allows you to keep your regular phone number when travelling.

It’s worth noting that regular Airalo eSIMS only gives you mobile data, allowing you to stay in touch via the internet. For calling, consider Airalo’s Global eSIMS plans, which offer both data and calling minutes.

Find all plans here.

Image credit: Airalo

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.