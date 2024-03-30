Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Prime Video and Netflix [March 25-31]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Apple TV+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 29th, 2024 (all available on this day)

Genre: Children, musical, fantasy, comedy puppet

Runtime: 13 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Big changes lead the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence.

Back to the Rock is based on Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock series and features a variety of puppet performers, including John Tartaglia, Karen Prell and Donna Kimball. This season, human guest stars include Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Toronto’s Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek).

Stream Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock here.

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 29th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Two episodes (around one hour each)

From director Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbour?) comes this in-depth look at the storied life and career of Steven Martin (Only Murders in the Building).

Stream Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces here.

Crave

In Memoriam [Crave Original]

Crave premiere date: March 28th, 2024

Genre: French drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

A businessman’s heirs must undertake a series of challenges to get their hands on $84 million.

In Memoriam was created by Montreal’s Pierre-Marc Drouin (Doute raisonnable) and Pascale Renaud-Hébert (M’entends-tu) and stars Quebecois actors Evelyne Brochu (Orphan Black), Éric Bruneau (Coroner), Catherine Brunet (Pour toujours, plus un jour), Jean-Simon Leduc (Alertes) and Bruno Marcil (Mégantic).

Stream In Memoriam here.

Something You Said Last Night

Original theatrical release date: July 7th, 2023 (limited)

Crave premiere date: March 29th, 2024

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

While on vacation with family, a twentysomething transgender woman is torn between her desire to become independent and the comfort of retreating into the care of others.

Something You Said Last Night was written and directed by Toronto’s Luis De Filippis (For Nonna Anna) and stars local Torontonians Carmen Madonia (debut role), Ramona Milano (Due South), Paige Evans (Sorry About the Demon) and Joe Parro (Mayor of Kingstown).

Stream Something You Said Last Night here.

The Truth vs. Alex Jones

Crave premiere date: March 26th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 2 hours

Filmed over four years, this documentary examines the legal battle between conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and the families of the victims of the tragic 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

Stream The Truth vs. Alex Jones here.

Discovery+

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

Discovery+ Canada premiere date: March 17th and 18th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (42 to 43 minutes each)

This docuseries features several actors and former child stars who allege abuse and other inappropriate behaviour while appearing on Nickelodeon shows produced by Dan Schnieder (Drake & Josh).

Stream Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV here.

Prime Video

The Boys in the Boat

Original theatrical release date: December 25th, 2023

Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 29th, 2024

Genre: Biographical sports drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

The University of Washington rowing team competes for gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Based on Daniel James Brown’s 2013 non-fiction novel of the same name, The Boys in the Boat was directed by George Clooney (The Ides of March) and stars Joel Edgerton (Boy Erased), Callum Turner (Masters of the Air), Peter Guiness (Red Cap), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown) and James Wolk (Mad Men).

Stream The Boys in the Boat here.

Tig Notaro: Hello Again [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 26th, 2024

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

Comedian Tig Notaro riffs on delightfully awkward misunderstandings, health scares that become hilarious and humorous family moments with her wife and children.

Stream Tig Notaro: Hello Again here.

Netflix

The Beautiful Game [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 29th, 2024

Genre: Sports drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes

An English team of homeless footballers and their coach prepare for a global tournament.

The Beautiful Game was directed by Thea Sharrock (Wicked Little Letters) and stars Bill Nighy (Love, Actually), Michael Ward (The Old Guard), Susan Okoma (Enola Holmes) and Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin).

Stream The Beautiful Game here.

Is It Cake? (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 29th, 2024

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

A new group of contestants come up with cakes and everyday objects and challenge judges to figure out which is which.

This season, two of the contestants are Canadian: Kristen Eagles from Woodstock, Ontario and Jujhar Mann from Surrey, B.C. Additionally, some of the guest judges include Lana Condor (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), Storm Reid (The Last of Us), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride) and Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live).

Stream Is It Cake? here.

