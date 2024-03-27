OnePlus phone users can integrate photos into Google Photos

Google Photos, a cloud media storage system, is providing a more convenient way to avoid photos taking up storage space for OnePlus phones.

According to a Google Photo Help page, OnePlus users can grant permission to share account information, including email and photo backup status, with their gallery app. Android Police flagged this update in the new Android 14 patch, which is useable with additional phones, including the Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi, but those aren’t available in Canada.

To link Google Photos to a default gallery, the phone requires Android 11 or later and the latest version of Google Photos. Different requirements for integrating Google Photos might exist based on the original equipment manufacturer, like OnePlus.

OnePlus supports the new feature with the release OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14. OnePlus Open users received the OxygenOS 14 update in January despite Android 14 releasing beforehand.

To use the integration in OnePlus, open the OOS/COS Photos app and then head over to ‘Settings’. A backup to the Google Photo page appears, where the toggle is located. Tapping it sends the user to Google Photos, which asks for permission to link the OOS/COS Photos app.

Afterward, users can back up their photos and enables their Google Photo library to appear in the OOS/COS Photos app.

Any photo from Google opened in the OOS/COS Photos app can be saved to a folder called ‘Restore,’ and videos can be downloaded to the phone by tapping the download button in the toolbar.

Edits made to photos or videos in the OOS/COS Photos app sync to Google Photos automatically. However, it appears photo albums originating from either can’t sync to the other.

The feature could come to additional OEMs in the future.

Source: Google via Android Police