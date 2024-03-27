Google Pixel Tablet on sale for $150 off

Google’s Pixel Tablet is once again on sale for $150 off.

That means you can scoop up the tablet for $549, down from the regular $699 price in Canada.

On the Google Store, both the ‘Porcelain’ and ‘Hazel’ colourways are on sale. The 128GB model costs $549, while the 256GB storage option costs $599 (down from $799).

Amazon also has the Pixel Tablet on sale with the same prices, though notably, the 128GB Hazel variant is out of stock there.

Those interested can learn more about the Pixel Tablet here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.