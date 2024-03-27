Google rumoured to launch three Pixel 9 models this year as new renders leak

A new leak suggests Google will unveil three Pixel devices this year, up from the two flagship models the company has done since launching the Pixel line.

According to leaker OnLeaks, Google will debut a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL this year. OnLeaks previously partnered with 91mobiles and MySmartPrice to reveal the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, but now says those were actually the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL and shared new renders of the supposed Pixel 9 via 91mobiles.

According to the leaks, the Pixel 9 will sport the same flat design with squared edges as what we saw in the previous Pixel 9 leaks. It will also have the same floating camera bar design, though notably, the renders show the Pixel 9 with just two cameras rather than three like on the alleged 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL.

So… It appears the #Google phones I've leaked in January are actually the #Pixel9Pro and which will likely be marketed as #Pixel9ProXL. And today comes your very 1st look at the #Pixel9 (360° video + 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/0lI4NTROYJ pic.twitter.com/fW4pYAimQ2 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 27, 2024

Additionally, the Pixel 9 reportedly has a smaller 6.03-inch display, coming in a little under the Pixel 9 Pro’s 6.1-inch screen. For reference, Google’s current Pixel 8 flagship sports a 6.1-inch display. The Pixel 9 Pro XL reportedly has a 6.5-inch display.

The Pixel 9 reportedly measures 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm and is 12mm thick with the rear camera bump. The Pixel 9 Pro allegedly has the same dimensions at 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, while the 9 Pro XL measures 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm, both jumping to 12mm with the camera bump.

Other rumours include that the Pixel 9 line will sport an ‘Adaptive Touch’ feature to adjust screen sensitivity based on the environment or if there’s a screen protector on the device (notably, Pixel phones have had a “Screen protector mode” for a while now, so it’s not clear what’s new with this Adaptive Touch feature). The Pixel 9 series allegedly features Qi2 wireless charging with up to 15W speeds and magnetic alignment, and the phones will run on the Tensor G4 chipset. We’ll likely learn more about the Pixel 9 line as we get closer to the launch, probably in the fall.

If these leaks are accurate, the Pixel 9 series will mark a significant shift for Google. The company has released two Pixel phones, often one small model and one big model, for years. With the Pixel 5, Google launched a single phone, then with the Pixel 6, the company started offering regular and ‘Pro’ options with subtle differences in hardware.

It appears the new Pixel strategy is to go back to offering two sizes with similar specs (the Pro and Pro XL) and a smaller, hopefully more affordable model with slightly worse hardware. It will be interesting to see how these changes interact with the company’s Pixel A-series, which has steadily encroached on the territory of Google’s lesser flagship model.

Of course, this is mostly speculation at this point. It’s entirely possible we’re witnessing the Pixel Ultra resurrected in a new form — we’ll just have to wait and see what Google does.

Images credit: OnLeaks

Source: OnLeaks, 91mobiles, MySmartPrice