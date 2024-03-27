Apple to unveil AI features at WWDC, but no chatbot

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off on June 10th this year, and the company is expected to focus heavily on artificial intelligence (AI).

However, one thing we might not see at WWDC this year is a generative AI chatbot.

According to Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman, Apple doesn’t have plans to reveal its own generative AI chatbot at the annual developer conference. The detail follows reports that Apple is holding discussions with Google and OpenAI to use their models to power generative AI features.

Depending on how the talks play out, it’s possible that Apple could have a partnership in place before WWDC, but that doesn’t mean the company would be ready to announce it.

While that might be a bummer for some AI fans, it’s worth noting that a chatbot is just one of the many things Apple has in store. The company is expected to show several new AI-powered features that can proactively assist users. Outside of AI, Apple is expected to detail new capabilities and updates across its various operating systems, including iOS, tvOS, macOS, watchOS and visionOS.

Source: Bloomberg