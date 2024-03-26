WWDC 2024 to kick off June 10 with expected focus on AI

Apple has shared that its annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) is taking place from June 10-14th.

As per usual, the tech giant will stream several WWDC presentations online while also offering in-person shows for developers. Any developers looking to attend can head to Apple’s developer page to request an invitation.

After the announcement went live, Apple SVP of marketing Greg Joswiak posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying that this year’s event will be “Absolutely Incredible.” Notably, Joswiak capitalized both words, potentially teasing the significant AI presence expected at this year’s WWDC. Alongside that, the colour scheme used in the video Joswiak shared features the same colours as Siri.

This AI focus lines up with Apple CEO Tim Cook, who previously mentioned, “We’ve got some things that we’re incredibly excited about, that we’ll be talking about later this year,” when asked about generative AI products during the company’s February earnings call.

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

Beyond the slate of AI features, we’re also expecting a wider release of Apple’s Vision Pro headset. Revealed at WWDC 2023, the headset has been U.S. exclusive, but a report from early March 2024 states that the company is loading more keyboard languages into the unit. This suggests a wider launch is coming soon, so WWDC could be when this happens.

WWDC is also when Apple always shows off its software updates that are coming later in the year. This includes iOS, tvOS, macOS, watchOS and visionOS, and a recent leak suggests that iOS 18 will even give users free rein over their home screens, much like Android. It’s also expected that Apple will talk about RCS services coming to iPhone to make messaging with Android users higher quality.

In terms of macOS, we’re also expecting a host of AI improvements, but little has leaked so far. I feel more confident that some iPad features are more likely to come to macOS. This includes Lock Screen widgets, Widget stacks, the iPadOS Health app, and perhaps even Live Activity notifications.

I also expect Apple to roll out its Journal app to other platforms, but it will likely hit only the iPad at WWDC and then macOS sometime later.