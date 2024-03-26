Hundreds of residual spectrum licenses up for grabs at ISED’s summer auction

Service providers will soon have the chance to purchase licences through an upcoming auction for residual spectrum.

The auction will feature 225 unallocated licenses of various spectrums, according to a March 21st notice from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).

This consists of:

1 (tier 2) 600MHz license is available in Newfoundland and Labrador,

2 (tier 4) 600MHz licenses in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories,

3 (tier 4) 2300MHz licenses in Northern Québec, Saskatchewan and Nunavut,

18 (tier 4) 3500 MHz licences in Northern Ontario, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon,

201 (tier 4) 3800MHz licences in Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, Québec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and B.C.

The last residual spectrum auction, which focuses on leftover and unclaimed licenses, took place in early 2023. The federal government concluded the 3800MHz spectrum auction late last year, pulling $2.1 billion in revenue.

Participants have until noon (EDT) on June 4th to submit their applications. ISED will reveal the winners on July 25th. A full list of important dates is available on ISED’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: ISED