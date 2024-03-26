HBO dispels Pedro Pascal wrap-up rumours for The Last of Us Season 2

HBO’s adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 PlayStation 3 video game, The Last of Us, began filming its second season in Vancouver earlier this year.

While filming hasn’t been underway for long, recent claims made by insider Daniel Richtman on his Patreon, suggest that Pedro Pascal, who plays the role of Joel Miller, has already finished filming his scenes for season two. This, however, is “not accurate,” according to HBO (via IGN).

It’s worth noting that prior to HBO’s clarification, the rumour that Pascal had finished filming his scenes was very believable.

Significant Spoilers ahead.

Considering HBO’s TV show largely mirrors the game, we know of Joel’s fate. In the video game, Joel is murdered by Abby in a particularly gruesome way. However, Joel is still featured in the game through flashbacks, and that might be the case in HBO’s adaptation as well.

The Last of Us Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2025. A more specific release window has not yet been confirmed.

You can learn more about season 2, including information about the cast, and filming locations, here.

Image credit: HBO

Via: IGN