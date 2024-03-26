Kaiju No.8 on Crunchyroll to live stream alongside Japanese broadcast

A Crunchyroll first, the anime streaming service, will stream Kaiju No.8 live alongside the Japanese broadcast on April 13th at 10am ET/7am PT.

This broadcast will have subtitles for users.

Following the broadcast, the new episode will be available on Crunchyroll starting at 11:30am ET/8:30PT.

Additionally, Crunchyroll has dubbed versions of the series in English, Spanish, French, Hindi and more available at 11:30am ET/8:30am PT.

Kaiju No.8 is adapted from the original manga created by Naoya Matsumoto. The series is animated by Production I.G., who has worked on series such as Psycho Pass and Ghost in the Shell.