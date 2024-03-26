Google Pixel 6a no longer on Google Store

Google removed the Pixel 6a from its Google Store, and I’m surprised it took so long.

As first reported by Droid Life, the U.S. Google Store no longer has the Pixel 6a available to purchase. MobileSyrup can confirm the Pixel 6a is also no longer available on the Canadian Google Store. Using a Pixel 6a link redirects users to the Pixel 7a instead.

However, this makes sense, considering the phone launched back in 2022.

The Pixel 7a, compared to the Pixel 6a, sports 8GB of RAM, a 64-megapixel primary shooter and 13-megapixel ultrawide, a Tensor G2 and wireless charging.

The Pixel 7a is $399 in Canada in the Google Store, but the device is currently out of stock.

Google recently announced that the I/O will occur on May 14th, so we expect to see the Pixel 8a at this year’s conference.

Rumoured Pixel 8a specs include a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 and more.

Via: Droid-Life