Eastlink launches mobile app for TiVo Stream service

Eastlink has launched a mobile app for TiVo Stream to let customers access content on the go.

The service provider introduced TiVo Stream last year, allowing users to search from thousands of shows and movies, access Live TV, and use features like “Start Over/Catch Up,” which allows viewers to restart a program even if it’s in progress.

“Our team has worked hard to enhance the TiVo Stream experience to reflect what our customers have told us about how they want to use TiVo Stream,” CEO Jeff Gillham said in a statement. “The evolution of this app takes the experience of TiVo Stream to the next level, giving our customers even more flexibility to watch what they want, when they want and where they want.”

Eastlink’s TiVo Stream app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Image credit: Eastlink

Source: Eastlink