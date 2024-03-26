iPhone 16 dummy models point to redesigned camera bump and new buttons

Dummy models of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus share the same size displays as the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, according to MacRumors. On the other hand, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to have larger display sizes.

Apple plans to replace the ‘Mute’ switch on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with an Action Button similar to the iPhone 15 Pro series. However, the 16 series will feature a larger button than the 15 Pro series.

According to previous rumours, Apple is redesigning the rear camera bump. The dummy models showcase a pill-like bump containing the wide and ultrawide lenses on both iPhone 16 models. The microphone is beside the camera, with the flash outside the bump.

All the iPhone 16 models include an apparent ‘Capture Button,’ which takes videos and photos while allegedly letting users zoom in and out by swiping left or right. The button sits on the side with the Power Button, occupying the location of the current 5G Antenna.

It appears the button is nearly flushed in the phone frame and apparently responds to pressure and touch, according to The Information.

New design features are a significant selling point for Apple, as the tech company presents better camera options for taking horizontal video. However, it’s worth taking this leak with a grain of salt.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16 models in September.

Image Credit: ‘OvO欧欧奕奕奕奕宝宝宝宝酱酱OvO‘

Source: ‘OvO欧欧奕奕奕奕宝宝宝宝酱酱OvO‘ on Weibo Via: MacRumors