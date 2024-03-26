fbpx
News

Talking to Black creatives [Special SyrupCast Episode]

The MobileSyrup crew speaks to Enobong Etteh, Kadeem Dunn and Fūnké Joseph [SyrupCast 290]

Dean Daley
Mar 26, 20247:01 PM EDT 0 comments

This is a special edition episode of the SyrupCast and the SyrupArcade Cast, where Dean Daley and Brad Shankar speak to Black industry professionals about their experiences related and unrelated to race in their industries.

Fūnk-é Joseph is a non-binary creative who’s worked on titles like Plague Tale: Requiem and Aliens Dark Descent and is the editor-in-chief of the youth DIY magazine Play Underground. You can learn more about Joseph here.

Enobong Etteh is a seasoned tech reviewer who’s been in the business for more than 15 years. Etteh goes by the name BooredAtWork, reviews tech and aims to look at devices through a Black lens.

Kadeem Dunn is a technical writer for Google and leads Diaspora Games, a Mississauga-based game development studio.

Check out our interview with all three Black creatives in this special edition episode.

