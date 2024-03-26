Select Apple AirPods are up to 22 percent off

Select Apple AirPods models are on sale today from Amazon with savings upwards of 22 percent off.
Below are the latest deals from Apple:
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) for $277.99 (save 17%)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $139.99 (save 22%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case for $198.99 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods Max – Space Grey for $678.99 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods Max – Green for $678.99 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods Max – Pink for $678.99 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods Max – Sky Blue for $678.99 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods Max – Silver for $699.99 (save 10%)
Source: Amazon Canada
