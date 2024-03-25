Leaked design of alleged X TV app appears online

X, formerly known as Twitter, made headlines earlier this month over plans to launch its own TV app, and now the alleged design has leaked.

An X post from app researcher Nima Owji (@nima_owji) showcases a video of the apparent upcoming design, including the login screen, home screen, and search bar.

BREAKING: Here's a video of the upcoming #X app for TVs! Here, you can see its login screen, home tab, search tab, and profile pages. It's web-based, so it can be run on almost any smart TV! pic.twitter.com/SRwnyJUUD3 — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 23, 2024

The login screen lets users access their accounts from a link to their laptop or mobile device. Upon entering their information, users receive a one-time code they can enter into the TV for authentication.

The video goes on to show the main section of the TV app. There is a search bar at the top that is likely for looking up videos, and there is also a search screen icon at the top left. Below is a home icon that suggests a return to the main search feature. Additionally, the video shows a profile icon, which is likely a place for additional account information and logging out.

In the home screen, a section called ‘Shorts’ includes several videos, followed by a ‘For You’ video section, which likely uses an algorithm to recommend videos to users.

X user @cb-doge pointed out that the Shorts section could be part of an effort to revive Vine, a platform for sharing six-second-long looping video clips previously shut down by Twitter. Owji told Gizmodo that Shorts videos were longer than six seconds but didn’t rule out a Vine-like feature coming to the app.

Owji tested the app on the weekend, and it appeared to be ready to launch soon.

Fortune reported that X targeted a mid-March launch for the TV app, starting with Amazon and Samsung smart TVs, but it has still yet to be released. Elon Musk, in response to a post, said that X on TV is “coming soon.”

Image Credit: Nima Owji (@nima_owji)

Source: Nima Owji (@nima_owji) via Fortune