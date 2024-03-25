Rumoured iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro chip to feature on-device AI

It looks like the iPhone 16 Pro will have artificial intelligence, likely in the same vein as the AI features in recently launched Androids like the Galaxy S24 series and Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra.

According to 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu at Haitong International Tech Research indicates that the A18 Pro chipset will feature on-device AI. Further, Pu says Apple is ramping up its A18 Pro chip production.

Further, the A18 Pro chipset will sport a 6-core GPU with a larger die area. 9to5 states a larger die area ould offer increased performance. However, as the die size increases, more risks are associated with defects and design flaws. However, the A18’s more powerful neural engine will sport more built-in AI computing cores.

Apple will reportedly rely on on-device and cloud-based AI this year, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy AI.

Interestingly if these rumours are accurate, it would mean that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will offer on-device AI features that the iPhone 16 and 16 Max would lack. The A18 Pro chip will likely only be used on the Pro models; whereas the other iPhone 16 models would feature the A17 Bionic.

